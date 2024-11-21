Luke Bryan went a little off script during the 2024 Country Music Awards with a joke that made the crowd laugh.

While introducing co-hosts Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning on Wednesday night, Nov. 20, Bryan made it appear as if the three of them were having some sort of romantic entanglement.

They hit the stage at Bridgestone Arena, where Bryan jokingly called them a "threesome"—to which Wilson promptly responded, "Luke, nuh-uh. That's how you start rumors. You'd have to rephrase that," she said, as quoted by The Mirror, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Bryan, perhaps sensing his blunder, changed his wording to "trio," which both Wilson and Manning accepted.

He went on to reveal new T-shirts that said Luke, Pey, and Ley on them, which appalled the erupting laughter from the crowd. Manning quipped, "Somebody call HR, please."

Wilson put her spin on it, saying — "You know what HR stands for where I come from? Head redneck." Sure, it may come across as a bit cheesy and staged for some, but the playful banter was easy on the ears and kept attendees engaged for the night.

Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson will host the 58th annual #CMAAwards. 🎶🎤



Country Music's Biggest Night Airs LIVE From Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork, available next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/frK6g039sF — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 15, 2024

Rapper Post Malone and last year's New Artist of the Year, Jelly Roll, were among the crossover artists earning notable nominations for the 58th annual CMA Awards.

The ceremony honored country music's finest and included performances from numerous artists.

It went on to become a running gag in social media discussions for the rest of the night, as fans and critics alike pounced on what amounted to an accidental innuendo (and yes, on live television).

CMA Awards still use their time to honor music and give the world memorable moments. On Wednesday evening in Nashville, both fans and stars gathered for CMA Awards — one of the biggest nights of the year for country music.