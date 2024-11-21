Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's enduring friendship took center stage at a Los Angeles screening of Winslet's new film "Lee".

There. DiCaprio's heartfelt introduction nearly brought his former "Titanic" co-star to tears.

'Variety' reports that the 'Gangs of New York' star praised Winslet's nine-year dedication to bringing Lee Miller's story to the screen, calling her "one of the great talents of my generation." Winslet, visibly moved, admitted she couldn't look at DiCaprio without risking tears.

"Kate Winslet has dedicated herself to the film and to honoring Lee's legacy for over the course of nine years," DiCaprio told the audience at the premiere. "I remember her speaking about this to me personally. This has been a massive passion project for her, and it's a journey that speaks to the depth of Kate's passion and her dedication to telling stories that need to be remembered."

"Kate, my dear friend, your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative," DiCaprio added before welcoming Winslet to the stage. "I continue to be awestruck. I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent, and your passion to every single project that you create. So without further ado, one of the great talents of my generation, the one and only Kate Winslet."

Winslet arrived onstage nearly in tears.

"I can't even look at Leo now or else I'll cry," she said.

The moment highlighted a friendship spanning nearly three decades, beginning with their starring roles in 1997's 'Titanic', which transformed both actors into global stars. Their on-screen chemistry later carried into 2008's 'Revolutionary Road', earning Winslet a Golden Globe.

"Lee," Winslet's latest project, sees her both producing and starring as American war correspondent and photographer Lee Miller. DiCaprio emphasized Winslet's commitment to honoring Miller's legacy, noting their personal conversations about the project throughout its development.

The reunion brought to mind the pair's "Titanic" casting story, which director James Cameron recently shared. DiCaprio initially refused to screen test for Jack's role, prompting Cameron to take a hard stance. "I'm not going to fuck it up by making the wrong decision in casting," Cameron recalled telling the young actor, who ultimately agreed to the reading.

Though the two don't appear in the film together and don't currently have any projects announced where they'll share the screen, it appears their friendship is just as strong as ever.