Kamala Harris has just received another A-list celebrity endorsement for president from Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Oscar Award-winning actor expressed his support for the Democratic presidential nominee in a video posted on Instagram Friday, October 25.

"Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy, we need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves," DiCaprio, 49, said in the video. "That's why I'm voting for Kamala Harris."

"The devastation that our country recently experienced from Hurricanes Helene and Milton shows the continued threat of unnatural disasters caused by climate change," he penned in the post's caption. "We need leaders who are equipped to enact climate policies that will help save the planet, and that's why I'm casting my vote for @KamalaHarris on November 5. She has helped lead the most significant climate action in U.S. history, and under her leadership we will be able to accomplish ambitious goals on climate policy that will move our country forward."

He concluded his message: "Check your voter registration at IWillVote.com and join me in voting for Kamala in this election." The post, which has received nearly 74,000 likes within an hour, comment section was turned off.

In the video, the 'Inception' actor praised the vice president's ambitious targets for net zero emissions by 2050 and helping to build a green economy, in addition to her involvement in passing the Inflation Reduction Act.

DiCaprio isn't the only celeb who has publicly endorsed Harris.

In September, a bevy of celebrities participated in a live virtual event hosted by Oprah Winfrey on Thursday in support of Kamala Harris' run for president.

Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and Ben Stiller were among the notable figures who joined Winfrey to promote Harris' campaign and address grassroots political movements backing the vice president's bid for the White House.

At the start of the event, Winfrey acknowledged prominent attendees such as Streep, Rock, Stiller, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Bryan Cranston. The former talk show host also gave a special mention to grassroots groups, including Win with Black Women, Republicans for Harris, and Swifties for Kamala, that have held their own Zoom events in support of Harris.

Bryan Cranston expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, "I have never felt this much joy and optimism in a campaign in a long time." The 68-year-old praised Harris for restoring optimism and countering the negativity he feels has overtaken the nation's capital. Comedian Chris Rock added, "I wanna bring my daughters to the White House to meet this Black woman president," voicing his excitement about the possibility of Harris becoming president.

Ben Stiller, known for his role in 'Zoolander,' praised Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), noting how the focus shifted from opposing Donald Trump to supporting Harris.

Julia Roberts also took a moment to commend Winfrey, 70, for facilitating open dialogue during the event and shared her excitement about her children's first opportunity to vote, especially for a candidate like Harris.