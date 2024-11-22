Katt Williams says that he would only go to one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' controversial parties — to spy.

Williams made the comments in a wide-ranging interview in which he opened up about his feelings towards Diddy, who has come under fire recently in the wake of allegations of horrific behavior at his parties.

While appearing on "Club Shay Shay" earlier this year, Williams told listeners to "stay the f—- away" from Diddy parties because they were "not safe."

He called Diddy a "demon" and said he thinks that the music mogul is "energy" that should not be allowed to exist freely.

Williams said, "I don't give a f*** what job I end up being in, I don't care how things go, if I can find a way to get you, that's what I'm all about."

The comments actually hearken back to a perennial untouchable of backroom gossip, loyalty to slain rap icon Tupac Shakur, whose murder has for decades often been connected to Diddy.

Although Diddy is facing allegations from some famous socs, Williams wasn't shy in saying he would go to one of his parties if it meant spilling some tea.

He further justified his claim that he can never be the establishment by stating: "I'm anti-establishment, so I can never be the establishment," he explained.

"Even if I'm at the Diddy party, I'm there to tell. I'm there to see, 'Who the f*** is in here and what do y'all get from being in here?'"

Wiliams' comments come at a turbulent time for Diddy, as the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards veteran was arrested later in Sept. 2024 over claims associated with his parties.

The comedian's color commentary hasn't gone unnoticed, as fans hail him for "speaking out" and others wonder why he even responds to someone he clearly reviles so much.

Williams still believes that it's the responsibility of those in power to be accountable — no matter how the situation develops.