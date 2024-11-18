Comedy heavyweight Katt Williams is taking aim at 'Saturday Night Live'.

"There has never been a person that has been parodied nine times on 'Saturday Night Live' and yet never been invited other than me," the 'Norbit' star declared at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 16.

"So, I at this point, take it as a badge of honor that they don't f**k with me," he said. The 53-year-old took particular issue with cast member Ego Nwodim's impression of him, reading between the lines of the casting choice.

One skit included Nwodim playing Williams in an reenactment of his January 2024 appearance on 'Club Shay Shay' with Shannon Sharpe.

"A lot of times when people are doing an impression of you, they're really showing you how they feel about you, you know what I mean?" he asked, implying subtle tension with the 'SNL' cast that he did not detail further.

"For Saturday Night Live to have an impression of me and have a woman do that? It means they think I'm a b***h," he stated.

But 'SNL' wasn't the only target in Williams' crosshairs.

In a revelation about his viral 'Club Shay Shay' interview, Williams admitted to pulling his punches when calling out fellow comics like Cedric The Entertainer and Kevin Hart.

"I was trying to do something there that hadn't been done," he stated. "I thought that I had figured out the algorithm mathematically and I thought that I could show that.

"I wrote it out to kill the careers of the people that I was talking about," he confessed.

"But it was so vicious that I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs so that the comic I'm talking about knows that 'I know your real story, motherf****r. Imma tell this, but you know what else I know.'"

He also took some time during the interview to reignite the feud between himself and comic Faizon Love, making it a point to mention he names his animals after celebrities.

The Ohio native shared that his pot belly pig, "Fat Faizon," is named after the 'Friday' actor, and is "a real joy to be around."