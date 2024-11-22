Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe 2024 on Saturday, November 16, and after her historic win, she joined pageant CEO Anne Jakrajutatip for a press conference.

While the event was intended to celebrate Theilvig's victory and spotlight the pageant's evolution, Jakrajutatip's remarks quickly shifted the focus.

When asked about the pageant's progress and its emphasis on diversity, Jakrajutatip, sitting beside Theilvig, remarked, "Evolution? We have blonde and blue eyes, so we're coming to the ultimate evolution already. We don't need any more evolution here. We already got the best here."

This statement, captured on video and quickly going viral, has drawn criticism for contradicting the pageant's recent efforts to embrace inclusivity.

Jakrajutatip's remarks stand in stark contrast to her earlier promises of creating a more inclusive platform.

After acquiring Miss Universe in October 2022, Jakrajutatip — who has brown hair and brown eyes, and is transgender — expressed a commitment to championing diversity, stating, "From now on, it's going to be run by women, owned by a trans woman, for all women around the world."

Her leadership ushered in changes like allowing women over 28 years old, mothers, and married contestants to compete for the first time in the pageant's history.

However, skeptics have questioned whether these initiatives are more performative than substantive. Critics argue that Jakrajutatip's focus on Theilvig's physical appearance undermines the promises of inclusion. This backlash is not new; a leaked video from 2023 revealed Jakrajutatip reportedly telling staff that diverse contestants "can compete, but they can't win," describing it as part of a "communication strategy." She later claimed these comments were related to a proposed reality show, not the competition itself.

Despite historic milestones at the pageant, including the participation of the first contestant with vitiligo, the first 40-year-old, and a contestant wearing a hijab, none of these trailblazing individuals placed in the top 30. This pattern has fueled criticism of Jakrajutatip's leadership, with many accusing her of failing to live up to the inclusivity she once championed.

Theilvig, an accomplished dancer and mental health advocate, has not commented publicly on the controversy surrounding Jakrajutatip's remarks, but Raul Rocha, president of Miss Universe, seemingly has.

Rocha reposted a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. with the text, "Biological & objectively attractive women are allowed to win beauty pageants again. WE ARE SO BACK!!!," on his official Instagram account.

In the same post, shared by @roadtomissusa on Instagram on November 19, a clip from the press conference also showed Jakrajutatip's controversial comments, plus a statement signed from "Road to Miss USA."

The statement concluded: "The concerning statements from the director and CEO, combined with the subpar production quality and execution of ideas, suggest that the organization is more focused on garnering attention for themselves rather than uplifting and empowering women."