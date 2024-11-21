Metro Boomin recently reflected on the role he played in fueling the long-standing tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which many believe began with his track "Like That" from 'We Don't Trust You,' his collaboration album with Future.

Speaking in an upcoming 'GQ' interview, the producer opened up about the personal nature of his falling-out with Drake and admitted to some missteps in handling their feud.

Metro dismissed the idea that their conflict was sparked by anything trivial, such as romantic entanglements.

"Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that," the 31-year-old clarified. "It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me." However, given their public profiles, what might have been a private matter became fodder for headlines.

"It's just regular s**t," Metro added. "This just happens to have an audience."

Future & Metro Boomin for GQ's Men of the Year. pic.twitter.com/dlpAHVKjJh — HndrxxFans 🦅 (@HndrxxFans) November 21, 2024

The producer, real name Leland Tyler Wayne, acknowledged that his decision to air his grievances on Twitter, now X, was a mistake.

"Now I did have my moment online, which I do regret," he admitted. "I should have been stronger than that. That was out of character for me." Explaining his actions, Metro said, "But at a certain point, it's like, I don't rap, bro, so you're going to just s**t on me on all of these songs. I'm not going to get in the booth, so I'm finna tweet at you."

Metro also addressed the viral "BBL Drizzy" instrumental, which many viewed as a jab at Drake, as well as speculation that the 'We Don't Trust You' and 'We Still Don't Trust You' albums with Future were crafted with the intent to target the OVO founder.

The St. Louis native dismissed such claims outright. "People really think we sat for two years, making two albums [to be] like, 'Yo, f**k this dude.' What kind of s**t is that?" he said. "You really think we are going to spend that much time, effort, resources on just trying to get at somebody on an album? Blowing budgets on two albums —going over budget? That's some serious hate. Neither one of us rock like that."

Future, who also spoke in the interview, downplayed any suggestion of beef with Drake, 38, echoing Metro's stance.

Hip hop journalist Elliott Wilson also shared quotes from an unreleased GQ interview on Instagram on Wednesday, November 20. In those quotes, Future, born Nayvadius DeMun Cash, was asked about the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Despite it being highly publicized, Future says that he knows nothing about it.

"There was a beef? I didn't even know there was a beef," he said. "I didn't even know they had nothing going on. I ain't never participated in rap battles, man."