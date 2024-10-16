NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed that the league's partnership with Jay-Z and Roc Nation will be extended. The deal primarily focuses on producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, with Jay-Z and Roc Nation involved in the event's production since 2019.

During the NFL's annual owners meeting in Atlanta, Goodell emphasized the positive relationship with Roc Nation, led by CEO Desiree Perez.

"Jay is happy. Desiree Perez is happy. I'm happy, so we're all good," Goodell remarked. "It's been a mutually positive relationship."

The previous five-year contract, reportedly valued at $25 million, concluded this year, although the financial details of the new deal have yet to be disclosed.

Roc Nation's involvement has notably increased viewership of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The 2022 performance in Los Angeles, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, attracted 103.4 million viewers, surpassing the previous year's audience. Similarly, Rihanna's 2023 halftime show drew an impressive 118.7 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched performances of all time.

Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed to headline the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, despite some controversy over Lil Wayne not being chosen for the performance in his hometown. While some fans voiced their displeasure, others defended Jay-Z, suggesting it wasn't solely his decision. However, Jesse Collins, the producer of the 2025 show, hinted that Jay-Z had the final say in the matter.

In addition to the news of Jay-Z's partnership extension, another major NFL development was announced: Tom Brady has officially become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady's purchase of a 5% stake in the franchise was approved by NFL owners at the same Atlanta meeting. The seven-time Super Bowl champion expressed his excitement and commitment to contributing to the Raiders' success, marking his latest venture in the sports business world.