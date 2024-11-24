Famed 90s supermodel Georgina Cooper has died at the age of 46. A hospital spokesperson said the cause of death was revealed to be cirrhosis of the liver and internal bleeding.

Cooper died on Oct. 26 after falling ill on the Greek island of Kos during a holiday.

She was there on holiday with her partner Nigel Smith when she was taken to a nearby hospital on Oct. 21. She was then airlifted to a specialist unit in Heraklion, Crete.

According to a DailyMail report, she died after five days. She had a known medical history, a local coroner has said, meaning that no autopsy was required.

"The doctors did what they could, but due to her condition, there was not much that could be done," the spokesperson said.

"She died from cirrhosis of the liver and internal bleeding after her organs failed," the spokesperson added.

Family members and friends will be paying their respects to the model at Vinters Park Crematorium in Maidstone on Wednesday for her funeral service.

A source close to Cooper described her as a "ray of light" and "genuine spirit" and said all who came into contact with her loved her.

Cooper was deemed one of the icons of the 90s fashion scene and was even dubbed as London's "Original Gap-Toothed Girl."

She appeared on the covers of major magazines, including U.S. Vogue and The Face, and in music videos, such as one with rock band Bon Jovi.

Cooper took a break from modeling to look after her son, Sonny, and then worked in hospitality, including the Fox & Goose pub, where she had the wedding of her dreams in May this year.

The fashion community and people close to Cooper have been deeply devastated by her passing. In addition to her contributions to fashion, she is fondly remembered for her kindness and unpretentious nature.

Dean Goodman, Cooper's former agent, paid tribute to her on his Instagram account.

Among those to pay tribute to Cooper were supermodels Jade Parfitt, Helena Christensen, and Jodie Kidd, who reminisced about her infectious laugh and larger-than-life personality.