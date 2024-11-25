Teedra Moses' recent appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert has fans buzzing, not just for her soulful performance but for her striking resemblance to actress Phylicia Rashad.

The R&B star took the stage to mark the 20th anniversary of her debut album, 'Complex Simplicity,' delivering a nostalgic and captivating set.

Moses, dressed in a bold red ensemble reminiscent of the outfit she wore on her album cover, and a red lip, exuded effortless style and grace as she performed some of her most beloved tracks, including "Be Your Girl" (2004). Fans quickly flocked to social media to comment on her uncanny likeness to the legendary 'The Cosby Show' actress.

One YouTube user wrote, "Phylicia Rashad's doppelganger, their resemblance is striking. Great performance." Meanwhile, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) joked, "Have we seen Teedra Moses & Phylicia Rashad in the same room?" Another chimed in, "Teedra Moses is really just Phylicia Rashad with an elite voice. It's hilarious every time I see her."

The performance was a celebration of Complex Simplicity, which has stood the test of time since its release in 2004. The album includes fan-favorite hits such as "You'll Never Find (A Love Like Mine)" and the timeless anthem "Be Your Girl," which gained renewed popularity after being remixed by DJ Kaytranada in 2023.

Fans showered Teedra Moses' 'Tiny Desk' performance with praise, celebrating both her artistry and the nostalgic joy of revisiting her debut album. One user, @Hains22, declared, "Complex Simplicity is undoubtedly the best R&B album of 2004, and I still stand on that even 20 years later."Another fan, @jaslyn5501, expressed excitement, writing, "Soon as I saw the title, I said 'now this is the one we needed.' She is severely underrated."

The performance, featuring Durand Bernarr on background vocals, was hailed as a refreshing and unexpected treat that reaffirmed Moses' impact on R&B.

Moses' Tiny Desk set was a testament to her enduring talent and the lasting impact of her debut album, leaving fans in awe of both her vocal prowess and her Rashad-like elegance.

In other Rashad news, the legendary actress will appear in South Bend, Indiana, as part of the special "Margaret Hill Visiting Artist Series" being put on at Saint Mary's College.

"An Evening with Phylicia Rashad" will take place on Monday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Moreau Center for the Arts. Tickets to the event are currently available for purchase.