Sharon Stone didn't hold back on her opinion on "adolescent" America after Donald Trump secured the 2024 U.S. presidential election victory on November 5, 2024.

During a press conference at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, Stone -- who was honored with the Stella della Mole prize at the festival -- called America "naive" and "arrogant."

"Italy has seen fascism, Italy has seen these things — you guys understand what happens. You have seen this before," Stone began. "My country is in its adolescence. Adolescence is very arrogant, adolescence thinks it knows everything. Adolescence is naive and ignorant and arrogant, and we are in our ignorant, arrogance adolescence."

Sharon Stone says Trump won because Americans ‘don’t travel & are uneducated.’

Sharon Stone says Trump won because Americans 'don't travel & are uneducated.'

"Keep them away from your daughters, your wives, & your girlfriends."

The 66-year-old added, without directly naming Trump: "We haven't seen this before in our country so Americans who don't travel, who 80% don't have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivety."

"What I can say is that the only way we can help with these issues, is to help each other. Now, we just can't say that women should help women because that's the only way we've survived so far. We must say that good men must help good men, and those good men must be very aware that a lot of your friends, are not good men," the 'Basic Instinct' actress continued. "And you can't continue to pretend that your friends are good men, when they are not good men. And you must be very clear-minded, and understand that your friends who are not good men are dangerous, violent men, and you have to keep them away from your daughters, wives, and your girlfriends, because this is a time we know we can no longer look away when bad men are bad."

Ahead of the election, the Pennsylvania native said in late July that she would consider moving to Europe if Trump won back the White House.

She told the 'Daily Mail' how she is "certainly considering a house in Italy," as she believes "that's an intelligent construct at this time."

Speaking of Trump, she added: "This is one of the first times in my life that I've actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

Stone isn't the only celebrity who vowed to leave America amid Trump's win.

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are hitting the road and saying goodbye to the United States. 'TMZ' reports that both DeGeneres and de Rossi have taken up resident in a new home in the Cotswold region in England, about two hours out from London. The pair reportedly purchased the residence before the election took place, but Trump's victory seemingly cemented their move, as sources noted they were "disillusioned" with Trump's victory. As such, they decided to "get the hell out."

Eva Longoria didn't stick around in the United States after Trump bested Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking to 'Marie Claire' for her November 2024 cover story, Longoria discussed how she and husband José Baston and 6-year-old son Santiago have split their time living in both Spain and Mexico since. Occasionally they travel to Europe and South America for Longoria's film and TV work, though she rarely makes the trip back to Los Angeles, proclaiming that chapter in her life is "done."

"I'm privileged," the 49-year-old admitted. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."