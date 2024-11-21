Kim Kardashian added one more role to the long list of what she can do when she shared a new selfie.

The reality star shared a sultry makeup-free selfie while studying for law school to Instagram, documenting her ongoing legal education progress with fans.

She wore her long hair back in a low bun as well as a plain brown tank top and subtle glasses, a far cry from her usual glam looks as she rested her chin on one hand and stared into the camera.

"Law school," she captioned the photo, without elaborating – though it seemed quite apparent she was ready to take a break for the moment.

Sister Khloé Kardashian popped up in the comment section with a quip for her sibling.

"I love a MILFY lawyer," she wrote.

The 44-year-old SKIMS founder, who began her legal journey in 2018 through a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm, has been transparent about the challenges of pursuing a law degree. Earlier this year, she expressed frustration with hearsay exceptions, calling it her "least favorite subject in law school."

Kardashian's path to becoming a lawyer hasn't been straightforward. After failing the "baby bar" exam three times, she finally passed in 2021, marking completion of her first year of unaccredited law studies.

"This wasn't easy or handed to me," she wrote at the time.

The mother of four has already made waves in criminal justice reform, recently visiting the Menendez brothers in prison and writing an op-ed for NBC News advocating for their case review.

Her advocacy efforts echo the legacy of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., whom she believes would have been her "biggest cheerleader" despite his reputation for teasing those who didn't pass exams on their first try.