Ice Cube gave an inside scoop to the script of his highly anticipated new 'Friday' movie — a script that left Hollywood executives less than impressed.

Cube — real name O'Shea Jackson — sat alongside Cam Newton's 'Funky Friday' podcast detailing the storyline to the new script and the reaction he got from execs regarding the storyline.

The rapper, actor, and producer revealed that the upcoming film would focus on characters Craig and Day–Day (Mike Epps) being forced to enter rehab — ran by Smokey (Chris Tucker) — but execs were left asking, "How do you make jail funny?" to which Cube claims they simply don't get it.

"I know what it need to be," Cube told Newton. "And they don't."

"I wrote a script where, Craig and Day-Day, they had a dispensary. They had a flash mob in there, and they caught one of the kids and beat his lil' a*s and they end up going to jail," the 55-year old explained, adding that they then end up going to a rehab ran by Smokey, originally played by Tucker.

Ice Cube reveals that the script for the new Friday movie featured Craig and Day-Day being forced to enter rehab, ran by Smokey, but Hollywood executives rejected it.



(🎥: Cam Newton/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/QkliutwEKi — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 29, 2024

"I was gonna try to get Chris — Smokey — running the rehab where he was taking everybody's weed and smoking it," Cube laughed. "They was like, 'Ahhh... jail's not funny. It's too much time in jail. How can you make jail funny?' "

He continued: "Then they come out with 'Orange is the New Black,' 'Let's Go to Prison,' all these movies about that... now I'm like, 'See?' More Hollywood execs don't know what the f**k they talking about."

When Newton asked what fans were thinking, inquiring as to why he wouldn't approach a different partner such as a Lee Daniels, the N.W.A. alum responded saying it isn't that simple.

"We did the movie through New Line, and they're attached to all the sequels," the superstar replied. "It has to come through New Line," he reiterated, referring to New Line Productions Inc. based in Burbank, California.

Fans have been anticipating a new release of the 'Friday' franchise for nearly two decades, and Cube has been transparent regarding the hardship he's faced in trying to get the project off the ground.

The musician has even voiced his frustrations with how long it's taken to get the film organized, as many of the original cast from the beloved 90s feature film have passed away.

"I was a little hot they had took so long, because John Witherspoon passed away, Tiny passed away, A.J. Johnson passed away — I'm like man, we keep losing people and y'all keep d******g around, not doing the movie the way it need to be done," Cube explained earlier this year during an appearance on Sirius XM.

"They wanna do it — but the kids," he added. "It gotta' be done right."