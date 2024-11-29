It seems Future has found himself in some legal trouble, this time regarding a trademarking and damage issue.

According to legal documents obtained by 'AllHipHop,' a Minnesota-based company filed a lawsuit alleging that the rapper improperly used a trademarked "Limo-jet" in his music video for "ARABI."

Documents also claim the "Mask Off" artist caused damage to the custom-made vehicle in question — a jet fuselage repurposed as a luxury limousine.

The filing comes from MIK Corporation, alleging that the rapper, Egyptian entertainer Mohammed Ramadan, and singer Sari Abboud used the trademarked car in the video without proper permission.

Ramadan was allegedly first to contact MIK in April 2023 regarding use of the "Limo-Jet" for shows in California and Dubai. When Ramadan and his affiliates visited Des Plaines, Illinois, to see the vehicle, all parties agreed not to post footage of the jet without asking MIK and wouldn't damage anything.

That said, someone scuffed the paint — per MIK's allegations. If that wasn't enough, the company claims its appearance in the "ARABI" music video in February left them shocked, per 'AHH.'

Per 'Hot New Hip Hop,' the lawsuit alleges a breach of contract, negligence, fraud, and misappropriation. The company is seeking damages to cover both the commercial use of the "Limo-Jet" without permission, in addition to the vehicle's visible damages.

Universal Music Group, listed as a codefendant, claimed the court should dismiss the accusation due to a lack of personal jurisdiction in Illinois. As Ramadan is an agent of UMG in their amended complaint, the judge found an insubstantial connection between both parties and could not establish the jurisdiction to involve the music group.

The court noted that they don't know if they were able to properly serve the other codefendants with the lawsuit, as the only confirmed serving was for Future's Wilburn Holding Company.

MIK has until December 15 to update their filing.