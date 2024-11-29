Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are officially engaged.

The NFL star, 28, proposed to the actress on Friday, November 22, in a romantic sunset setting by the water, marking a beautiful new chapter in their relationship.

The couple shared their happy news on Instagram on Friday, November 29, posting a photo of Allen on one knee in front of an elegant flower arch as Steinfeld, 27, leaned in to kiss her fiancé. The proposal, which perfectly captured the couple's bond, quickly drew love and congratulations from fans and friends alike.

Steinfeld and Allen first sparked dating rumors in May 2023, shortly after Allen's eight-year relationship with Brittany Williams ended. The pair were spotted together in New York City, and their connection seemed to grow quickly. By June 2023, a source told Us Weekly that their relationship was "going really great" and noted how much fun they had together. "[They] laugh a ton when they're together [and] are always smiling."

Though the two have kept much of their relationship private, Allen acknowledged their romance publicly in August 2023, saying on the 'Pardon My Take' podcast, "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind."

Over the past year, Steinfeld has been seen supporting Allen at Buffalo Bills games and spending time with his family, even predicting his sister's baby would be a boy at her gender reveal party. Their engagement solidifies their love story, which continues to captivate fans and followers.