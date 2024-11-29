Jon Gosselin is giving marriage another go as he recently announced his engagement to Stephanie Lebo.

The 47-year-old former reality TV personality, known for his role in "Jon and Kate Plus Eight," popped the question to his partner of over three years following meticulous planning and thoughtful consideration.

Gosselin posted a photo capturing a tender moment between himself and Lebo as they revealed their joyous news.

Following this, Lebo proudly displayed her diamond engagement ring in another image. In her post, she joyfully exclaimed, "Of course I said yes!" accompanied by a heart emoji.

The spontaneous proposal took place on November 23 at a dining establishment in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. The occasion was graced by the presence of both sets of parents. Lebo's father, in particular, was deeply moved by the momentous event and expressed his heartfelt sentiments in a touching tribute after the engagement.

"You don't know how long I waited for this day for you. I'm so very happy for you and Jon," the father reportedly said, via ET.

"My best advice is never stop being in love. Love comes first."

Gosselin and Lebo first met in 2021 when they attended a casual gathering hosted by a common friend.

In a previous interview, Gosselin revealed that he had meticulously planned his proposal over several months, aiming for a moment that would be both personal and unexpected.

Gosselin took over the DJ booth at SUR in West Hollywood in October and shared his vision for his upcoming engagement and wedding, reflecting on the opportunity for a new chapter in love that had come his way.

He told The US Sun, "I'm definitely popping the question; she has no clue. I have it all formulated in my mind."

"It's funny because we're both tricksters and like to play tricks on each other, so she'll know when it happens."

In response to questions about his progress in selecting a ring, he confidently stated, "I'm very detail-oriented and specific about what I want, and what she wants, obviously, and it took me a while."

"I didn't know there were so many options, and there are... because the last time I got engaged, I was like 20 years old."

Gosselin revealed that his next marriage will mark a significant milestone for him, reflecting, "I'm marrying my best friend, I've never had that before."

"I always thought it was pressured. It's different after TV because I never thought I'd open up to someone and be so honest."

In another interview on the "Dom Nati Show" in July, the reality star also shared his intention to propose to Lebo before Thanksgiving.

"It's a surprise. All her friends keep asking me. She kind of hints at it and stuff like that. But I just want to kind of make it intimate and private, and then I'll make it public."

Despite facing challenges in his relationships with his ex-wife Kate and their children, Gosselin made it clear that he would extend invitations to all of them for the wedding celebration.

"I don't see why they wouldn't get an invite," the dad of eight revealed. "Whether they come or not, that's going to be up to them since they're adults now and can make their own adult decisions."