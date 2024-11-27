Cassie Randolph has recently announced her engagement to musician Brighton Reinhardt.

The "Bachelor Nation" star recounted the romantic sunset proposal during a pre-dinner stroll at the Crystal Cove in Newport Beach, California in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

"When Brighton dropped to a knee and asked, 'Will you marry me?,' as he opened the boxmy reaction immediately, my reaction was immediately, 'Oh my gosh, yes!'"

Randolph was presented with a stunning 5.04-carat engagement ring adorned with her initial and birthstone, which is a diamond.

The 26-year-old celebrity revealed to the publication that she was "caught off guard" and didn't have any idea a marriage proposal was happening.

However, Randolph revealed one thing she wished she had done for the heartfelt moment, telling PEOPLE, "the only thing I would have changed is, I wish I did my hair."

Her close friend Krissy secretly documented Reinhardt's proposal from a short distance away, capturing the joyous moment in photographs before revealing her presence to congratulate the couple.

After the proposal, Randolph and Reinhardt's families gathered together to celebration the occasion.

Randolph expressed that the evening could not have been "more perfect and special."

Despite having started dating in 2020, the couple had been close friends for about five years prior to their romantic relationship.

In 2021, Randolph shared with PEOPLE how their close bond contributed to the strength of their relationship now.

During that time, she even referred to Reinhardt as her "best friend," and that was the key to their happy relationship.

"I feel like we get each other on a different level, especially being friends for so long before. It just made it really natural and easy. I love everything about him."

The news comes four years after her breakup with Colton Underwood, who came out as gay back in April 2021 and has welcomed a son with husband Jordan C. Brown through a surrogate.

Viewers were introduced to Randolph as she competed for the affection of Underwood on the 23rd season of "The Bachelor."