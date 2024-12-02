Deamonte Kendrick, known in the music world as Yak Gotti, was stabbed while in custody on Sunday, December 1, according to his lawyer, Doug Weinstein.

Kendrick, one of two defendants standing trial alongside rapper Young Thug, is awaiting a jury's decision on charges related to gang activity, murder, drugs, and weapons. Despite the incident, Weinstein stated that Kendrick is expected to appear in court on Monday, December 2.

"While he sounded tired, I expect him to make a full recovery," Weinstein shared in a post on social media.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kendrick was involved in a physical altercation at the jail's south annex. According to Natalie Ammons, a spokeswoman for the office, Kendrick suffered "minor injuries from a sharp object" during a fight with another detainee.

"The incident occurred at the South Annex in Union City where both men were being housed. Kendrick will be in court today," the statement continued. "This is an active investigation to determine the aggressor in this incident and if charges will be pending."

"He was at the jail getting ready to be transported to the hospital for some stitches," Weinstein said in a TikTok video. "I don't know his full medical condition. I don't know the results of what happened at the hospital. It's very, very difficult to get information from the hospital on these things."

Kendrick and his co-defendant, Shannon Stillwell, were part of a larger 28-person indictment involving Young Thug in May 2022. The charges include violations of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Jury selection for the trial began nearly two years ago, with opening statements delivered a year ago.

Prosecutors alleged that YSL, or Young Slime Life, operates as a street gang involved in various crimes. However, defense attorneys argue that YSL is merely the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

While four defendants, including Young Thug, accepted plea deals in October, Kendrick and Stillwell declined to plead guilty. Jury deliberations began last week and are set to continue on December 2.