Nikki Garcia has finally opened up about her messy divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

The retired professional wrestler spoke out during an episode on her podcast, 'The Nikki & Brie Show' Monday, December 2, emotionally telling listeners she'd try her best to keep it together while telling her story.

The former WWE star admitted that during the process she needed to "disconnect" in order to create space for her healing, admitting the journey was "tough" and that she was "heartbroken," per 'PEOPLE.'

"I disconnected from social media, from the world, and I just knew that I needed to disconnect because first things first, I'm a mom and my son's protection and privacy is the most important. So I was gonna do whatever it took for that most importantly, and then just needing space for healing, for facing trauma head on, all of that," Garcia, 41, told listeners.

"It's been really tough. I've been heartbroken. Sad," she explained. "You dream of having this family and you have this incredible love and it just goes the other way. And you go from having a great love story to having a terrible one. And I never saw any of it coming, you know, as far as, like, what the ending would be."

Garcia and Chigvintsev share one child together, 4-year-old son Matteo, who was born on July 31 back in 2020. "And literally we 'Hey Ho'-ed and 'Ophelia'-ed Matteo into this world," she explained per 'PEOPLE,' revealing she played The Lumineers during his birth. "I have never pushed so hard in my life. I almost tore off the handlebars!"

She continued to show unwavering love for her son, Matteo, explaining that her child was her main priority throughout the process. "I tried to handle this whole situation even though I was in so much pain. I was just trying to do what was best for everyone," she explained.

"I do want to continue to protect Mateo in those ways because that's what's been the hardest part about all this, and that's been so heartbreaking. I didn't know that your heart can break that many times in such a short period of time."

'ENSTARZ' reported that Garcia, who is also known as Nikki Bella, filed a temporary restraining order against the former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer, which was granted by a judge on the same day.

The two tied the knot back in August 2022, before Garcia filed for divorce two years later on September 11. It was reported that the former couple "settled their divorce and will not be going to court," per 'ABC News.'