Madonna celebrated Thanksgiving in the Hamptons with her entire family, sharing a heartfelt photo of all six of her children alongside her 93-year-old father, Silvio Ciccone.

The pop icon, 66, took to Instagram to post the touching image, showing her family gathered beneath a tree, each wearing cozy fall outfits.

Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Stella and Estere were all present, making it a rare moment for fans to see the family together.

In her caption, Madonna reflected on the importance of family and resilience.

"We are born into families and we create our own," she wrote. "As time goes by I am more and more appreciative of these microcosms of life that Dance around me and teach me lessons every day." The singer also touched on the challenges they've faced this year, including the loss of her brother Christopher Ciccone in October and her stepmother Joan the month before.

"My father has endured with Dignity," Madonna continued. "Watching him cry in the cemetery when we buried my brother Christopher -right after he lost his wife. Was a moment I will never forget."

She called the time spent with her children and father during the holiday "Medicine for the Soul."

Madonna's boyfriend, Akeem Morris, also joined the festivities.

The "Like a Virgin" singer shared several photos with Morris, although the relationship recently ended, with reports citing their age difference as a challenge. Still, the holiday gathering offered a moment of healing and unity for the iconic artist and her family.