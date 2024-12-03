Roddy Ricch has finally spoken out regarding a YouTuber who found his Grammy Award in a storage unit, and how the internet personality attempted to extort him when he tried to get his items back.

The rapper claims he was essentially shook down regarding his own belongings when he attempted to get his "sentimental" belongings back, which included designer items such as Louis Vuitton, Marni, and Givenchy. Included in the storage unit was his 2019 Grammy for "Best Rap Performance" for the track, "Racks in the Middle" with late rapper Nipsey Hussle and Hit-Boy.

The YouTuber, Prieto Hunters, went on record saying it wasn't his intent to find the items and he's "not asking for a million dollars" but just wanted a video of the rapper saying thank you. That said, Roddy's claims didn't match his story.

"My personal assistant ended up getting into a near fatal accident," Roddy, 26, told fans on live, explaining that he put his things in storage for safe keeping while traveling, which led to the storage unit being temporarily mishandled.

"Once we received the news that the kid had the grammy and everything, we get on the phone with him immediately. We found the video at like 1K views. He was basically saying the money we was offering wasn't s**t. I'm like 'Bruh we got 10 bands for you,' he like 'Man that ain't s**t I want 50K' — first he asked me for an AP!" the rapper added.

The Compton native explained that it was never about just giving him his items back just "on the strength of trying to get it back to you," but more about "trying to get clout off it" and trying to "extort" him for 50K. "He told me to go to sleep on it, think about it," the 'Bacc Seat' rapper expressed.

Roddy, real name Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., also explained that he has no idea about the death threats he spoke of, and maintained that none of that has to do with him, as he has "two kids" and has no interest in causing trouble. "I mind my business. I don't know what he's talking about with that. The main thing is just trying to get it back."

Roddy stated that they agreed to meet at the police station where he had two cops and three cameras "trying to create a moment out of it" saying the "whole situation put a bad taste into the team's mouth." He also added that he appeared empty handed "which was confusing."

Despite the frustrating incident, the rapper took accountability for not handling his business correctly "on his behalf" adding that his Grammys are important to him and he creates his records "right next to them."

"I'm glad it's back. I'm glad he found it in his heart to give it back and do all that. I just need to do away with the accusations of us doing anything bad or being bad people, bro. We send love to everybody and we just want everybody to be at peace," he added.

Roddy Ricch was able to retrieve his Grammy, however, the YouTuber didn't bring the clothes that were in the storage unit, per 'The Shade Room.'