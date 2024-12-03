Rachel Lindsay admitted that there were signs of trouble in her relationship with Bryan Abasolo long before their separation.

During the Dec. 3 episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed Nikki Garcia's comments about her split from Dancing With the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev. A clip from Garcia's podcast The Nikki & Brie Show played, where the WWE star admitted that her marriage to the dancer hadn't "been great for a long time" and had "played it up" in the public eye as if "things were a lot better than what they were."

Lindsay shared that she relates to Garcia's struggle, as she had a similar experience while being in her high-profile marriage. "I know this all too well right now," said the former Bachelorette, who is currently going through a divorce after meeting her ex during her stint on the franchise.

"We were looked at as one of the more successful relationships that came from the show," divulged Lindsay. "Anywhere I went, people would ask me about my relationship. 'How are you doing? And when are you having kids?' All the things that were wrapped up in that."

The 39-year-old noted that with the spotlight being on her marriage, she felt "the public pressure to always let people know that everything is great, even though behind closed doors, that might not be the case. Or that you're working on it, or that you're having a bad day or whatever it may be."

She explained that "a lot of that is wrapped up in shame," as you "don't want to say that [the relationship] failed." Lindsay added that she "saw signs" of trouble with Abasolo before the marriage, "but as women we're fixers and we [think] we can figure it out." However, she recalled that the former couple's issues became more apparent within two years of marriage.

In January, Abasolo filed for divorce after four years of marriage, citing Dec. 31, 2023, as the date of their split. He then released a statement on social media, confirming his decision.

"Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," Abasolo wrote on social media. "Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."

Lindsay also spoke up shortly after on her podcast, Higher Learning, telling listeners that she would "eventually" discuss the dissolution of her marriage but was "trying to take it day by day."

