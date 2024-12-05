Raven-Symoné confessed how she underwent a breast reduction at just 15 years old.

During her podcast, 'Tea Time w/ Raven-Symoné & Miranda,' with her wife of four years, the 'That's So Raven' alum divulged her cosmetic procedures with guest Michelle Buteau.

"Got my first breast reduction at 15," Raven-Symoné said in the episode posted on Thursday, December 5. "Oh my God," Buteau, who admitted she got her second breast reduction, replied.

"I was a triple D all the way down to a B," Raven-Symoné added.

Buteau, 47, asked the actress: "Did you decide you wanted to do it or did someone say...," before the former Disney star admitted, "Someone said I needed to do it in order to get a show."

"To get a show?" Buteau asked, in shock.

Raven-Symoné shared that her experience is "going in my book."

"At the same time, I was like, 'If you're gonna take my boobs out I want a lipo.' I was like, 'One-for-one yo, let's go!' It's different cause when you gain weight, those boobs come back, no matter what," she continued.

"I do feel like when I was on 'TSR' ['That's So Raven'] I felt like boys watched the show because I had big boobs," the 38-year-old said. "They came for the boobs, they stayed for the comedy."

Symoné also revealed how she still has scar tissue, that she has to get it "cupped, to help break up that energy, that helps a lot."

"There is this — I'm envious as f**k — this beautiful embracing of the body now, that I didn't get as a young girl, and I think that you are paving the way in so many ways for the actresses," the former Cheetah Girls singer complimented to Buteau.

Read more: Tia Mowry Breaks Down in Tears After Receiving Abnormal Mammogram Results

The married couple also spoke to Buteau about Symoné's love for Netflix's 'The Circle,' which Buteau hosts, and how they want to ultimately host a lesbian-version of 'Love is Blind.'

Back in May, Symoné's wife, Miranda Maday, was slammed online following a controversial statement she made on a podcast. The Atlanta, Georgia, native called for an end to bullying message to her spouse after Maday admitted that she "didn't watch 'That's So Raven' growing up."

The pair appeared in a TikTok where the 'Raven's House' actress claimed her wife continues to receive "death threats in her DMs" and that the slander toward her is "disrespectful."

@ravensymone Please stop with the death threats and miss information about @miranda v. pm. Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop. ♬ original sound - ravensymone

"I'm here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs," Symoné began. "It is disrespectful to her and, in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it."