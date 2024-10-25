After a painful split from her ex-fiancé Ramses Prashad, 'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George found comfort in the music of Taylor Swift.

Marissa's sister shared a TikTok video on Thursday, October 24, capturing the 33-year-old singing Swift's "Now That We Don't Talk (Taylor's Version)" from the re-release of '1989,' a track that many believe reflected Swift's breakup with Harry Styles.

In the clip, Marissa emotionally sings, "And the only way back to my dignity / Was to turn into a shrouded mystery," embodying the heartbreak Swift's lyrics portray.

Unaware of her sister's recording, Marissa continued her impromptu performance with another Swift song, "Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)," from the same album.

The TikTok video's caption read, "Taylor Swift helped heal my sister," showcasing how these songs became an emotional outlet for Marissa's healing process.

Marissa and Ramses, 35, had gotten engaged during 'Love Is Blind' season 7, filmed in Washington, D.C., last October.

However, in the season finale, which aired on Wednesday, October 23, Ramses ended their engagement, citing past heartbreak as a reason for his hesitation. He expressed his concerns, saying, "I understand falling in love and getting your heart broken is a risk... But then last night, I spoke to my niece's mother and my brother and we had a long conversation... I just learned that my ex was hurting much more than I realized after the divorce."

The split left Marissa with unanswered questions.

During an interview with 'Glamour,' she shared that Ramses never gave her a clear reason for his decision, though the two did stay in contact afterward. "I took the breakup really hard... It took me probably six months to get back on track," she said. They even spent hours on a phone call months later, reflecting on their time together.

Despite Marissa's openness to reconciliation, Ramses declined, and they stopped communicating. The pair will come face-to-face again at the 'Love Is Blind' season 7 reunion, set to air on October 30 on Netflix.