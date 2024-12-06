Angelina Jolie is unyielding while continuing to fight Brad Pitt for their divorce.

Jolie, 47, is said to believe that karma will catch up with Pitt, 59, and following a recent court win, it seems she wants to be the one to deliver it.

A source that spoke to InTouch Weekly said, "She believes in her heart that karma will get Brad in the end. But she would obviously love to be the one delivering the blow."

The high-profile split has dragged on for almost a decade and has been overshadowed by claims of physical and emotional abuse.

According to court documents, Jolie alleged Pitt's abuse started before they flew from France to Los Angeles in September 2016, where he reportedly redirected his aggression toward their kids.

Pitt allegedly lunged at one of the couple's kids, to which Jolie stepped in and told him to leave the child alone.

Things got out of control, and Jolie claims that her ex-husband had choked one of the children and hit another. Court documents further alleged that he poured alcohol on Jolie and some of the children.

The actor has, however, denied all abuse allegations against him.

However, a judge recently ruled Pitt should release documents connected to the case, which Jolie's team believes will prove her allegations of domestic violence to be true.

According to the insider who spoke to InTouch Weekly, "She is taking this as a huge win. From day one, she has said she will not be bullied, and that hasn't changed."

Though the legal battle will continue in 2025, Jolie is dedicated to fighting for her children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox — all of whom are believed to be on their mother's side during the messy divorce.

Shiloh was recently in the news for filing to drop "Pitt" from her last name.

Sources have claimed that Pitt is not concerned with the continued legal drama.