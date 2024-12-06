During a stop on Mariah Carey's 'Christmas Time' tour, a festive evening celebrating the 30th anniversary of her 'Merry Christmas' album turned chaotic when a brawl erupted among audience members.

The scuffle broke out as Carey performed her holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (1994).

What started as a minor disagreement between two women in the orchestra section quickly escalated. According to video footage, a dark-haired woman pushed a blonde woman from behind, prompting the blonde to retaliate by throwing her drink. The dark-haired woman responded with a hit, and the situation spiraled as others in the crowd became involved.

A fight occurring at Mariah Carey's Christmas concert.



pic.twitter.com/i7zQ00GFR4 — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) December 5, 2024

The fight spread across multiple rows, with several men jumping into the fray. One man wearing glasses tried to separate the women, while others fueled the chaos. A white-haired man shouted at the crowd, heightening the tension. Meanwhile, another individual, seemingly the only composed adult, attempted to restrain one of the men to de-escalate the situation.

The irony of the scene wasn't lost as Carey's iconic yuletide anthem continued playing in the background, providing an unlikely soundtrack to the unfolding disorder. Social media users described the scene as a clash involving "a bunch of Karens," with some jokingly suggesting the combatants had indulged in too much wine.

The exact date of the fight has not been confirmed, but the video was first shared online on December 1, coinciding with Carey's Washington, D.C., concert at the Capital One Arena. In the video, one frustrated audience member can be heard shouting, "Where's the f*****g security???" as the brawl spread through the rows.

I was standing right next to them. pic.twitter.com/5tOLxCmMFq — Aaron (@aaronnezzy) December 5, 2024

Reactions online ranged from humor to exasperation.

"Always the angry Karens ruining the fun for others," one person wrote, while another quipped, "Guess they didn't want that for Christmas at all." Comments also targeted the person filming the altercation, with one user noting, "THE PEOPLE POSING AS THEY RECORD IT ARE SO MESSYYY."

The mother of two's next scheduled tour date is December 7 in Baltimore. She visits Raleigh, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Newark, New Jersey, after before concluding her tour on December 17 in Brooklyn.

The 55-year-old's classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" track reached an unprecedented milestone with a Diamond Award from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The track, written and produced by Carey and Walter Afanasieff, annually re-enters charts worldwide in the weeks leading up to Christmas, partially due to it being added to popular seasonal playlists.