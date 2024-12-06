Trae Tha Truth has taken to social media to share his heartbreaking struggle after his daughter, Truth, was reportedly taken by her mother during a court-sanctioned visitation in Houston.

The rapper and activist revealed that his daughter has been missing for nearly four months, despite court orders granting him full custody at the start of 2024.

"I never thought my daughter Truth would be in a missing children's database or on a poster," Trae wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, December 6.

He described the pain of waiting for her safe return, adding, "My child's safety is more important than my life itself." Despite any personal disagreements with Truth's mother, Trae emphasized the mental and emotional harm this situation is causing his daughter. "The damage being done to her mentally is something she can't see or understand yet."

Trae, born Frazier Othel Thompson III, also accused Truth's mother of fabricating allegations against him, including claims of assault and sexual misconduct, to justify her actions. He expressed frustration with individuals assisting in hiding Truth, saying,

"Turning a blind eye and helping to harbor a child that was wrongfully taken is dead wrong," he wrote. The 44-year-old also acknowledged the inequality fathers face in similar situations, stating, "If the roles were reversed, I'd be under a jail."

"Anyone helpin and agreeing with my daughter being Homeless and staying pillow to post wit people and not even being in school is sick . Her mom took her and felt it was ok to keep her away from a active father," he wrote in the lengthy caption. "This aint Right Or Fair for fathers who really trying.... I DONT CARE WHO SHE PAY OR TRY TO GET TO CAMPAIGN OR BASH ME, Im only trying to Get my daughter who i Love Dearly!! I know God Got This and In The End He will Get The Glory , He is the only one that can Fix this Situation.... No matter How this Hurt me,i wish no ill on her momma can only pray for her."

He also instructed his fans to not "Make No Threats or Hateful Comments on Her Page."

The rapper's transparency has garnered widespread support online, with many expressing outrage at the situation. "If this was the other way around, they'd tear your house apart looking for her," one follower wrote, while others offered prayers and encouragement, calling Trae a devoted father and praising his tireless efforts to bring his daughter home.

"You've sown too much good into too many people for God not to turn this in your favor," wrote another supporter.

On Thursday, December 5, he posted the text: "No Im Not Alright....." on Instagram. He wrote "Respectfully" in the post's caption, and turned off the comments and viewable likes.