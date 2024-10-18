In his newly released memoir 'Sonny Boy,' Al Pacino revealed that his role in Adam Sandler's 'Jack and Jill' was motivated by financial desperation.

The iconic actor candidly admitted that he took the part because he was "broke" and "had nothing" at the time, following a severe financial downturn.

Pacino explained that his financial troubles stemmed from falling victim to a Ponzi scheme orchestrated by his former celebrity accountant, who was later sentenced to prison.

This financial mismanagement, combined with Pacino's own overspending, left him in dire straits. "I had $50 million, and then I had nothing," he wrote, noting that his lifestyle was unsustainable. The actor confessed he had been "living above" his means, spending recklessly while earning millions from films.

Read more: Al Pacino Says A Woman Once Tried To Kidnap Him and He Had To Jump From a Moving Car To Escape

Pacino elaborated on the harsh realities of Hollywood paychecks, stating that what seems like $10 million from a film is significantly reduced after fees for agents, lawyers, publicists, and taxes.

"It's not $10 million, it's four and a half [million]," he explained.

Due to these financial difficulties, the 84-year-old began accepting roles for their paycheck rather than their artistic value, with 'Jack and Jill' being the first such project. In the 2011 comedy, Pacino played an exaggerated version of himself, who falls for Sandler's character, Jill. The film was critically panned but earned $149 million globally — though it remains one of Pacino's least acclaimed films.

Reflecting on the decision, Pacino admitted, "I did it because I didn't have anything else."

Despite the film's reception, he holds no ill will toward Sandler, stating, "I love Adam, he was wonderful to work with and has become a dear friend."

After 'Jack and Jill,' Pacino found it harder to secure leading roles as the film industry shifted. He acknowledged that he was no longer the "young buck" he once was and began exploring other ways to generate income, such as giving paid lectures and master classes, and even appearing in commercials for the first time in his career.

While his financial troubles were difficult, Pacino has since rebounded, securing major paychecks for recent films like 'The Irishman' and continuing to command significant salaries in Hollywood.

The legendary actor, who recently welcomed his fourth child at the age of 83, says part of the reason for writing his autobiography, 'Sonny Boy,' was to give his son Roman Alfallah Pacino, now 16 months old, a way to learn about his life.

Reflecting on his past and the new phase of fatherhood, Pacino is optimistic about staying healthy and being present for his son, despite co-parenting with Roman's mother, Noor Alfallah, 30, whom he's no longer in a relationship with.

"I want to be around for this child. And I hope I am," he told the 'BBC' in a recent interview. "I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course."

"Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me," he added. "So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it's fun."