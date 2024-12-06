The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song we all know and love wasn't the original plan.

In the Dec. 2 episode of VICE's docuseries Black Comedy in America, Will Smith revealed that the first proposed theme for the iconic sitcom was met with harsh criticism -- from none other than iconic music producer Quincy Jones himself, who actually composed it. According to Smith, the legendary producer behind Michael Jackson's Thriller deemed the his own track "a piece of s---."

"Quincy presented a theme song," Smith recalled via People.

Despite Jones' impressive track record, Smith admitted he wasn't a fan of the song. "I hated it," he confessed. Turning to DJ Jazzy Jeff for advice, Smith struggled to voice his opinion. "I can't say nothing," he told his collaborator. "What am I supposed to say?"

DJ Jazzy Jeff came up with a solution: the duo should create their own version. They crafted a demo that told the story of the show, presenting it to Jones. To Smith's surprise, Jones embraced their work. "He said, 'That's good. Mine's a piece of s-it,'" Smith shared, adding that Jones acknowledged their version captured the spirit of the show.

Smith explained that the original song didn't align with the vibe of the 1990s sitcom. The collaboration between Smith and Jones dates back to 1989, when Benny Medina pitched the Fresh Prince concept to Smith and introduced him to Jones -- the executive producer -- at a house party. Jones' enthusiasm for Smith's music videos led him to suggest using his rap moniker, The Fresh Prince, as the show's title.

Smith's journey to stardom took off from there. Jones handed him a script, had him audition on the spot, and within three months, production on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was underway.

Jones passed away on Nov. 3 at the age of 91. On Instagram, Smith honored his mentor with a heartfelt tribute and a throwback photo.

"Quincy Jones is the true definition of a mentor, a father, and a friend," Smith wrote. "He pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself. He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me. He checked me when he needed to. He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly."

