After a string of outings drew attention, actor Chris Pine seems to have a new lady friend in designer Keana Sky Wenger.

The pair was most recently spotted together after leaving Chateau Marmont Thursday night, fueling speculation that the two are dating.

According to Daily Mail, Pine, 44, and Wenger, 29, were reportedly first linked in August of 2023 when the pair were spotted together on a boat ride.

Chris Pine's new brunette beauty mystery girl REVEALED! https://t.co/dpzmqeZM17 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 6, 2024

The pair seems to have gotten closer over the past year, with their speculated romance taking them to Portofino, Italy, in September.

For their latest outing, Wenger sported a long grey coat over a long shimmering knit maxi dress featuring glittered stripes.

She went with black leather heels and kept her makeup very simple, accentuating her natural beauty.

Pine added a touch of dapper to his appearance by matching her style with a fitted navy blue smoking jacket and white trousers as he conversed with other A-listers at the latest event.

The two kept pretty to themselves after they were first spotted together. They met at a restaurant in Los Angeles, where Wenger was working as a hostess, sources say.

In fact, according to reports, they quickly became serious, and she left the restaurant soon after meeting him.

Pine was previously in a four-year relationship with actress Annabelle Wallis. The pair split in 2022.