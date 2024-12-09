Jennifer Lopez took to social media to flaunt her gorgeous figure once again.

The 55-year-old shared two posts on Instagram where she can be seen in a black sequined Mônot halter dress.

In the first post, she can be seen strutting down a long hallway in her cleavage-baring attire.

In the second post, Lopez shared photos of her still wearing the same dress.

She captioned it, "MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack."

The posts, which were shared on Instagram Sunday evening, come just a day after ex Ben Affleck, 52, was spotted yet again with Jennifer Garner.

According to Page Six, the pair, who were married to each other from 2005 to 2018, were spotted driving around Saturday morning in Brentwood, California.

Prior to this, the two were together for Thanksgiving as they spent the holiday at a charity event.

A source has claimed to Page Six that Garner, who shares children Violet, Fin, and Samuel with the Affleck, has invited her ex-husband to spend Christmas with them.

"Jen and Ben typically split their time with the kids over the holidays but Jen offered to spend Christmas all together with Ben if he would like," the source said.