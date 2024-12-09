Marvel Fans Have Mixed Reactions Over Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr.'s Return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are returning to "Avengers."
It's currently unknown which character Evans will be playing in "Avengers: Doomsday," but fans are speculating whether he will reprise his role as Captain America or take on a new role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, Downey Jr. was announced to be portraying Doctor Doom in the MCU.
But amid the announcement, fans find themselves divided over the news that "Avengers: Endgame" was intended to mark the conclusion of the beloved "Avengers" franchise.
After "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, the surprise comeback has opened up new options and possible plotlines inside the MCU.
Evans also made an unexpected appearance in "Deadpool & Wolverine," although he kept his Captain America outfit on. His role was that of Johnny Storm from the "Fantastic Four" television series.
The Russo brothers, known for their work directing "Avengers" movies and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," have been officially announced as the directors for this upcoming film.
Taking over from Michael Waldron and Jeff Loveness, the newest addition to the team behind the upcoming "Doomsday" film is Stephen McFeely, known for his work on "Endgame" and "Infinity War."
Meanwhile, "Doomsday" is making headlines for its high stakes. Downey Jr. is reportedly expected to earn more than $100 million from his part in the upcoming "Avengers" films "Doomsday" and its sequel, "Secret Wars."
The Russo brothers are likewise expecting to make a lot of money with $40 million per movie.