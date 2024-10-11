After DDG announced his break up from Halle Bailey, his ex-girlfriend is sharing her own message online.

'The Little Mermaid' star shared a photo carousel on Instagram on Friday, October 11. The post included a mirror selfie holding her son, Halo, whom she shares with DDG.

Other snapshots include her posing in a gym's mirror, enjoying a pool with Halo, and holding a glass of wine in a music studio.

In her first post since their breakup announcement on Instagram, Bailey wrote in the caption: "life is beautiful" with a pink heart and heart-faced emojis.

The post gained over 300K likes within 20 minutes of its posting.

The "Angel" singer and DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., called it quits after two years of dating.

The two stars still appeared loved up when they enjoyed a family vacation with their son Halo in Italy this summer. Given this, fans were understandably shocked when DDG suddenly revealed on October 3 that he and Bailey had broken up just months after they welcomed their first child together.

The YouTube star revealed on his Instagram Stories that he and the 24-year-old made the difficult decision to split after "much reflection and heartfelt conversations."

The "Hood Melody" rapper wrote that they believe going their separate ways is the "best" path forward for both of them. He went on to say that he and Bailey remain "best friends" and still "adore each other."

DDG, 27, also announced he will not date anymore after he broke up with Bailey during an Instagram Live on Monday, October 7th, according to 'Hot New Hip Hop.'

"I am not dating anyone," he stated plainly. "I don't have a potential girlfriend, nor do I even think about that. I don't plan on getting into another at all... I am not finna get a new girlfriend."

He admitted that he'd be open to reconciling with her, citing the fact that they share a family together.