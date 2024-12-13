Fans of 'Malcolm in the Middle' have reason to celebrate, as Disney+ has officially greenlit a revival of the beloved sitcom. The show's original creator, Linwood Boomer, is leading the project, with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek returning to their iconic roles. Disney Branded Television has ordered four new episodes, although a release date has not yet been announced.

According to the official synopsis, "Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party."

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, shared her enthusiasm for the revival: "'Malcolm in the Middle' is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart, and relatability. Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we're so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless."

The series originally aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006, spanning seven seasons and 151 episodes. It became a cultural phenomenon, earning 33 Emmy nominations and seven wins, including two awards for Cloris Leachman as a guest actress. The show also helped popularize the single-camera comedy format and remains available for streaming on Hulu.

Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, highlighted the show's influence: "When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone's favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn't think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite."

Boomer is returning as writer and executive producer, joined by Cranston, Tracy Katsky, Gail Berman, and New Regency's producing team. Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and serve as an executive producer.

The revival joins a wave of early 2000s reboots, including 'Scrubs' and 'Prison Break,' proving nostalgia is alive and well in television.

Muniz's return to Malcolm in the Middle comes as he embarks on a new chapter in his life: becoming a full-time NASCAR driver. After years of building his racing credentials, Muniz recently joined Reaume Brothers Racing for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, fulfilling a lifelong dream. "I don't want to say it's a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever," he shared in an interview, underscoring his passion and commitment to his racing career.

Additionally, Muniz has been reflecting on the sacrifices his family made to support his acting career. During a recent podcast appearance, he opened up about how his parents' divorce and his sister's separation from the family were directly tied to his pursuit of acting. "It actually makes me a little bit sad to realize that us following [...] my dream and the things that I got to do affected every single member of my family," he admitted.