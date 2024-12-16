A federal judge has rejected Sean "Diddy" Combs' request for an evidentiary hearing regarding alleged government leaks of surveillance footage.

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled on December 16 that Combs failed to prove the government had leaked sensitive materials to the media.

The dispute centered on 2016 hotel surveillance footage showing Combs allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura at the Intercontinental Hotel.

The video, released by 'CNN' five months before Combs' September 16 arrest, shows him allegedly grabbing Ventura by the neck, throwing her down, kicking her, and dragging her down a hallway.

In an October court filing, Combs' team accused the Department of Homeland Security of conducting a seven-month smear campaign, claiming they leaked confidential grand jury materials to undermine his right to a fair trial. Federal prosecutors denied these allegations, stating they didn't possess the video before CNN's publication.

Judge Subramanian wrote in his opinion, "As to the Intercontinental Hotel video, Combs has not carried his burden to show that the government leaked it to CNN." While warning that action would be taken if evidence of government leaks emerged, the judge emphasized that Combs' guilt "will turn on the evidence presented at trial, not in a 'trial by newspapers.'"

Combs remains in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys have not commented on the judge's ruling.