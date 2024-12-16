A controversial 1999 photo from a New York City party has resurfaced showing Sean

"Diddy" Combs holding what appears to be a pill near model Kate Moss' shoulder.

The image, taken at Paul Rowland's 40th birthday party at Victor's Café in Manhattan, shows Diddy grabbing Moss' neck while she appears unaware of the object in his hand.

The photo has gained renewed attention following Combs' recent legal troubles.

He currently faces serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, with allegations of drugging and raping women. The performer denies all charges and has been in custody since his arrest three months ago.

At the time of the photo, Moss had recently ended her relationship with Johnny Depp.

The supermodel, now 50, has been open about her past struggles, including a 2005 scandal where she was photographed near what appeared to be cocaine, leading to the loss of several major modeling contracts with brands like Chanel, Burberry, and H&M.

The year before the Diddy photo, she had sought treatment at The Priory, a London rehabilitation center.

Before his arrest, Diddy had spoken about his friendship with Moss in a 2015 Interview with 'Into The Gloss', describing "surreal" nights in Paris with her and Naomi Campbell, including a champagne party at the Eiffel Tower.

There is no suggestion that Moss was aware of any alleged wrongdoing by Diddy.

She has since transformed her lifestyle, reportedly giving up partying for a healthier way of life, though she has occasionally made light of her past, such as during a 2022 Diet Coke promotion where she joked about her history with "coke."

Moss has not come forth with any comment on the photo or her relations with Diddy at the time.