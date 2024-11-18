Kristin Cavallari has been keeping some very juicy secrets about her love life.

The 'Very Cavallari' star's romantic escapades were exposed by best friend and celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson in a new video the actress shared to Instagram. She also reposted it on TikTok with the caption: "No b***h is safe."

The clip, which found the BFFs taking part in the viral "police scanner" meme, featured Cavallari and Anderson taking turns filming and roasting each other as if they were describing a "suspect."

That led to some very surprising revelations from Anderson about who his actress pal has apparently been hooking up with over the years.

"Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back," Anderson said while Cavallari jogged beside him.

She tossed her head back and laughed, clearly feeling called out by her bestie's comments.

Cavallari had previously dodged questions about her rumored connection to Wallen during a September 2023 appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.'

But that was just one of the secrets about to drop.

"Suspect's hottest hookup that she's never told anyone about was with Jason Statham," the stylist tossed out later in the video.

The blonde appeared to take the exposure in stride, responding with laughter as Anderson kept dropping bombshells.

Her alleged liaison with Statham, now 57, reportedly occurred in 2009. This relationship predated her marriage to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

Cavallari's love life has been a subject of particular interest since her divorce from Cutler in 2020, with whom she shares three children. The former couple had been married for seven years.

The Uncommon James founder has since been linked to several high-profile figures, including comedian Jeff Dye and 'The Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron, though she's generally kept quiet about her relationships otherwise.

She hasn't dropped any additional hints about her hookups with either Wallen or Statham, though the fact that she posted this clip to her own Instagram clearly means she isn't shy about letting the cat out of the bag any longer.