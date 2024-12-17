Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker have major beef with each other.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of taking her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, from her.

"[Alabama Barker] took my man," she posted.

Bhad Bhabie then followed it up with a series of other posts to her Instagram Stories.

"I told LV next time I catch you. You gone b with them!" one read.

"Single," said the other.

Barker slid into the comments section of a post from The Shade Room where she continued the feud with a one-word response.

"Ew," she wrote.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn have a daughter named Kali Love, the first child for both. The pair allegedly called it quits in May after beginning their relationship in 2020.

Bhad Bhabie has had a turbulent year. In July, she posted graphic footage alleging abuse by Le Vaughn, as the Los Angeles Times reported. The rapper posted it to her Instagram Story, but deleted it after.

In the clips obtained by the outlet, security camera footage appears to show Bhad Bhabie getting forcibly slammed to the ground by a man she identified as Vaughn. A separate clip of the occasion portrayed the man pushing Bhad Bhabie to the ground.

"This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy," she reportedly wrote alongside images of her hurt face.

However, the rapper has since remained silent amid the ongoing allegations.

On Nov. 7, Bhad Bhabie revealed in a post to Instagram Story that she had cancer.

"I'm Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight. Im slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives," she wrote against a stark black background.

The rapper made this statement after seemingly being called out for being "too thin" prior to her revelation. There has been no further comment on the issue by her.

But in a video later shared to social media, Le Vaughn asked Bhad Bhabie if she wanted more kids in the future. She shared that she would be open to having more kids after the treatment for her cancer is done. Le Vaughn asked her to elaborate on what kind of treatment she was getting, but the rapper remained mum about the topic.

While Le Vaughn proposed the idea of having 10 kids, Bhad Bhabie appeared to be shocked by this.

