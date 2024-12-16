A Lamborghini SUV, reportedly owned by rapper Bhad Bhabie, erupted into flames following a devastating crash in the San Fernando Valley early Saturday morning, December 14, 2024.

The incident unfolded on Tampa Avenue in Tarzana around 4 a.m., as per preliminary reports from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Read more: Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plans for More Kids With Le Vaughn Months After Brutal Assault

Eyewitness accounts captured in footage obtained by 'KTLA' show the aftermath of the fiery crash. The Lamborghini, severely mangled, was engulfed in flames as officers arrived on the scene. Residents, awakened by the commotion, stood by and watched as emergency services worked to control the blaze.

One witness, Gina, spoke to OnSceneTV about her experience that night. "Before I ran to the window, I grabbed my phone to call 911 since this wasn't the first time I've had to call them for the same reason," she said. "I stayed and watched until the fire was out, and I didn't see anyone drag the body from the car, but I did see a body right in front of our house where the mailbox used to be...moving like they were alive." Gina also mentioned that the crash destroyed the rear end of her car and uprooted her cemented mailbox.

Another local resident, Tristan, recounted how he and his roommates rushed outside to assist the driver. "We came out and tried getting [the driver] out through the driver's side door; my roommate ran over to the passenger side, opened the door, and took the guy out," he explained. "We didn't think he was alive at first."

The driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, was transported to a hospital, though their current condition remains unknown. Police at the scene recovered a gun and a luxury watch, adding further intrigue to the incident.

According to information from a local leasing company, the Lamborghini is allegedly registered to Bhad Babie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli. Known for her viral appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016, Bregoli gained fame as the "Catch me outside" girl. She later transitioned into music and online content creation, including a highly lucrative OnlyFans account.

Reports from OnSceneTV suggest that the driver of the vehicle may have been Bregoli's brother. However, it remains unclear if Bregoli herself was involved or present during the crash.

Bhad Bhabie has denied any involvement in the fiery Lamborghini crash that occurred over the weekend. Her representative stated, "This report is inaccurate. Bhad Bhabie was not involved in any car incident in Los Angeles this weekend. Furthermore, she does not own a Lamborghini." Adding to the clarification, her mother, Barbara Bregoli, confirmed that Danielle was at home during the incident and emphasized another critical error in the reports: "Danielle does NOT have a brother." These statements put to rest rumors linking the rapper to the dramatic crash, as the investigation into the actual driver continues.