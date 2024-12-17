Noah Centineo has reprised his lovable role as Peter Kavinsky in the new trailer for 'XO, Kitty' Season 2.

The 'To All The Boys' movie trilogy spin-off, based on the Jenny Han books, takes place two years after the conclusion of the movies, centering on Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Lara Jean's younger sister. The teen drama will follow Kitty Song Covey as she begins her own journey to find true love.

PETER KAVINSKY WAS SEEN



Noah Centineo makes a special appearance in XO, Kitty Season 2! Premiering January 16 💞 pic.twitter.com/htUZnNMX5a — Netflix (@netflix) December 17, 2024

In the Netflix trailer, shared on Tuesday, December 17, Centineo's Peter Kavinsky returns to visit Kitty in Korea at boarding school.

"Last semester ended with so much drama," Cathcart's voiceover says. "This semester, I have my priorities straight. I'm gonna hit the books and finally discover who my mom really was. I'm ready to launch Kitty 2.0."

"Luckily, there's nothing like a friendly face from home," she adds, as Centineo's Peter greets her with open arms wearing a Stanford sweatshirt.

Near the end of the trailer, she says, "It's a whole new semester, and I'm gonna make the most of it," before showing Peter giving Kitty an encouraging pep talk.

"You are Kitty Song freaking Covey," Peter says. "Don't you forget it," before the teaser comes to an end.

'XO, Kitty' Season 2, which was renewed only one month after its debut, premieres on Netflix on January 16, 2025.