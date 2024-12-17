Fat Joe recently addressed the situation involving Remy Ma and Papoose during an appearance on Math Hoffa's 'My Expert Opinion' podcast. He shared his perspective while remaining careful not to overstep any boundaries regarding their personal matters.

"My sis never tells me her personal relationship business, but what I know is I left y'all last night. We went to Brooklyn Chop House. She treated 10 grown men to dinner, and I woke up in the morning, and then my phone was going crazy, and they was like, 'Yo, look, what's going on.' I'm like, 'What the — How do you manage that between your brother," Fat Joe explained.

Joe expressed how challenging the situation feels for him personally, especially given his strong bond with Papoose.

"Well, yeah, this is a hard situation, because, because of him, she made me love him. You know what I'm saying? So I really love him. You know, I'm saying that's my god daughter's father. It's all bunch of... I try to tell you I'm old school morals, you know, I'm saying, so, like, with me... like 'The Godfather,' these people pass away. I raised the baby. I don't like none of that. You know, I'm saying I don't like none of that."

While reflecting, Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, clarified that he can't interfere in certain matters.

"What I can't do is stop it or hide that like they won't listen to me," the 54-year-old said. He went on to emphasize the difference in this situation, highlighting that Remy and Papoose are married.

"First of all, for the first time she ever asked me for advice, I said, 'Listen, it's different. This your husband. I'm saying this your husband.' I can't get in the middle of that," the "Lean Back" rapper said. "That's y'all. And there's kids involved."