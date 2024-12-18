Trinity Rodman recently revealed details about her complicated relationship with her father, Dennis Rodman. Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, in an explosive sit-down, she shared that Dennis has not been a present figure in her life.

"He's not a dad," Trinity, 22, said during the interview published on Wednesday, December 18. "Maybe by blood, but nothing else."

Trinity explained that while her father is well-known, his role in her life has been far from typical.

"This is my opportunity to, kind of, talk more—I don't want to say negatively, but more realistic about it," she said. The professional soccer star reflected on the challenges of growing up with Dennis as her father, including his well-documented struggles with substance abuse and alcohol.

"He's an alcoholic," she candidly claimed about her dad, whom she referred to as "an extremely selfish human being" who loves the spotlight. "That's something that I don't want to say, but I'm just like, f**k it. It's just the truth."

Trinity described her childhood as tumultuous, with the former Chicago Bulls' player's party-heavy lifestyle often affecting their lives. "We tried to live with him, but he's having parties 24/7. He's bringing random b****s in," she shared, adding that her mother, Michelle Moyer, ultimately had to walk away for her children's sake.

"My mom didn't want — she was strong enough to deal with it because even to this day, I still believe that my dad hasn't loved anyone after my mom," she said of her parents, who married in 2003 but divorce papers were filed the following year by her mother. Despite the brief timeframe, their marriage wasn't dissolved until 2012.

"I think my mom just saw the situation of, 'We love each other. It's not gonna work,' " Trinity said. "For my kids, I can't have them seeing you treat me this way, embarrass me this way and have the party scene all the time."

Reflecting on her family's financial struggles post-divorce, Trinity revealed, "Before the divorce happened, my dad was actually helping money wise. ... When the divorce happened, it was just like, 'F**k you guys.' "

"We were seeing him once, two, three, four times a year," she recalled. "Every time they were together, it was the same s**t. It was my mom being valid and, 'What the f**k are you doing? Help us and help your children,' " despite them all living in the same city.

Despite the pain, Trinity acknowledged her father's attempts to reconnect. Dennis, whom she claims battled "demons [that] were too strong," made an unexpected appearance at one of her games during her rookie season. "I cried and I was super happy," she admitted, though the moment was bittersweet.

While Trinity remains cautious about her father's intentions, she now answers his calls.

"If something does happen, God forbid, I want to know that I did that," she said. "Or if he needed to hear my voice before anything happens. That's why I answer the phone, not for me."