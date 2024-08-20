Noreaga has exposed Michael Jordan for his taste in rap — or the lack thereof.

The Queens native admitted that he overheard the NBA legend dissing the rap genre during a Def Jam Christmas Party — with Method Man & Redman present — hosted by "We Belong Together" songstress Mariah Carey.

"Jordan is a hater of hip-hop," Noreaga, real name Victor James Santiago, alleged. "He only likes Hov... That's it, that's it... that's where it stops. It's Hov and that's it. I seen him shut Redman down at a Def Jam Christmas party."

"We were all sitting there waiting to speak to Michael Jordan, and [people] said, 'Yo, Redman & Method Man is here.' And he said: 'F**k rap,' " the 46-year-old claimed as the hosts bursted out laughing.

"Like I could directly hear his voice, this wasn't — he was like 'F***K RAP,' " the rap legend who also goes by the moniker, N.O.R.E., reiterated. "He only spoke to Hov," he admitted. That said, many in the comments weren't surprised by the story, as one fan was even convinced that the 6x NBA champ had a "white man brain."

"We always knew Jordan was a BAN!!! If your teammates despise the ground you walk on and the only reason the paws wasn't put on you was because of the owners. I'm sure a few of them would still run him that fade!!! Starting with Scottie," a second fan replied. "Y'all just finding out Jordan don't mess with his people like that he always with a light crowd google his boat pictures," a third penned.

It appears fans agree his son doesn't fall far from the alleged anti-Black tree. The former Chicago Bulls superstar's son, Marcus Jordan, was recently spotted perhaps having a bit too much fun. The 33-year-old scion was caught red-handed seemingly dabbling in substances alongside his white girlfriend — a trend fans poke at the Jordans for.

Marcus was seen casually raising a white substance on an applicator toward his nose and into his nose. His alleged girlfriend, Ashley Stevenson, is sitting next to him — seemingly unalarmed — laughing with a friend about something on her phone.

That said, maybe fans have misconstrued his energy.

According to 'Andscape,' the businessman made a statement regarding police violence in the Black community in 2016.

"I was raised by parents who taught me to love and respect people regardless of their race or background, so I am saddened and frustrated by the divisive rhetoric and racial tensions that seem to be getting worse as of late," he stated per the media outlet.

He continued: "I know this country is better than that, and I can no longer stay silent. We need to find solutions that ensure people of color receive fair and equal treatment AND that police officers – who put their lives on the line every day to protect us all – are respected and supported."