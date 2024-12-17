Hoda Kotb has admitted that people sometimes mistake her for her daughters' grandma, but the Today co-host isn't letting it faze her.

Still, being mistaken for the wrong person can be awkward. And imagine being called your kids' grandma instead of their mom. Yet it's a cringe-worthy mix-up that many mothers face, and Hoda Kotb is apparently no exception.

Kotb opened up about the relatable parenting dilemma during a recent segment on The Today Show. Alongside co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda tackled the burning question from a viewer. Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

The letter said, "I'm an older mom. When I meet someone I likely won't see again and they call me grandma instead of mom, should I correct them? I've corrected people before, and they've often been embarrassed and apologetic. Should I continue?"

Without hesitation, Hoda gave her advice — "Yes, you should. Yes, you should." As a 60-year-old mom to daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, Hoda readily admitted that this very thing has happened to her in the past.

"Somebody called you grandma?" Jenna asked in disbelief. "Yeah," Hoda said, recalling the moment. "'Oh, are you their grandma?' And I said, 'No, I'm their mom.'"

She added, "But it's not my 'ouch.'"

Hoda also explained that while she didn't take offense, correcting the mistake is important for her kids' sake. "It's what your kids see and think," she said.

She encouraged moms to handle it gracefully, with a gentle correction. "As I tell my kids, some moms are older, some moms are younger, some are taller, some are shorter," she explained.

Jenna chimed in with her own take, joking, "Some moms are tired. Some moms are frazzled. Some moms want to crawl into the pantry and eat a string cheese."

"Some moms want to sit in the minivan and pretend they're going somewhere but just sit there," Hoda laughingly added.

Their playful banter aside, the takeaway is clear — owning your role as a mother, no matter your age, is what really counts. If someone calls you grandma by mistake? Kindly correct them and move on.