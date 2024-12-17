Ryan Reynolds recently argued essentially that he and his wife Blake Lively had humble beginnings, with the Deadpool star all but asserting that they both grew up in "working class" families.

But his comments consequently created some pushback on social media, with more than a few questioning whether Reynolds' and Lively's upbringings align with the experiences of those in the working class — especially considering their state as two of Hollywood's biggest stars.

To The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 13, Reynolds reflected on his upbringing, saying, "I'm from a working-class family, and I think Blake is as well." He added that they both come from "a very different background" compared to the glamorous world they now inhabit.

Yet Reynolds and Lively are A-list actors, so some weren't convinced by the working class claim. Critics online quickly pointed out the differences between the couple's wealthy backgrounds and the typical struggles faced by those who identify as working class.

"Sure, if by working class, you mean Hollywood royalty with a side hustle. But hey, everyone's got their own version of 'struggle'," wrote @itslanawhie on X (formerly Twitter).

Another social media user, @lbdiditnice, emphasized Lively's Hollywood connections, with the commenter posting, "Blake's parents were in the entertainment industry in LA."

And the criticisms didn't stop there. User @thatwasmyalias on X bluntly remarked, "What the f**k does he think working class means? She was a spoiled little rich girl."

To add some context, Lively does have deep Hollywood connections, with both of her parents having had careers in the entertainment industry. Her father, Ernie Lively, is an actor and director, and her mother, Elaine Lively, was a talent scout. Blake debuted professionally at age 10, appearing in the 1998 film Sandman, which was directed by her father. Blake's older sister, Robyn Lively, is known for her role in the 1989 cult classic Teen Witch.

And this isn't the first time Reynolds and Lively have faced backlash regarding issues of apparent privilege. In 2020, the couple publicly apologized after hosting their 2012 wedding at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina, which has a history with deep ties to slavery.

The apology came after their wedding venue was criticized in 2018, particularly following a Reynolds tweet in support of Black Panther, the first superhero movie with a predominantly Black cast. Critics accused him of hypocrisy, given the plantation setting for his wedding.

Now, as Reynolds faces some new scrutiny over his working class claims, these moments in their past raise questions about their understanding of privilege and the disconnect between their personal histories and public personas.