Social media sensation Beandri Booysen, widely known for her uplifting presence on TikTok, has died.

She was 19.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri Booysen, one of South Africa's most beloved and inspiring young women," her mother, Bea Booysen, shared in a Facebook post on December 18. "Beandri was not only known for her vibrant personality and infectious laugh but also as the last surviving individual in South Africa living with Progeria — a rare genetic condition that causes children to age prematurely."

The statement highlighted Beandri's resilience to spread positivity and hope despite the health challenges she faced. "She became a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs, using her unique spirit to inspire thousands of people worldwide," it read. The family requested privacy as they mourn her loss, noting that details of the memorial service would be announced later.

Earlier that day, Bea posted an urgent plea for prayers when her daughter experienced a critical health episode. "Please pray. Beandri's heart stopped," she wrote. "They are trying to get her heart to beat again. Please pray."

Beandri had celebrated her 19th birthday just weeks before her passing. "Happy 19th Birthday to our Dearest Angel daughter, Beandri Booysen," Bea wrote on November 20. "We are so proud of the young lady you became and for being such an inspiration to so many people. We love you to the moon and back."

Born with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, Beandri lived beyond the average life expectancy of 15 years for those with the condition. While a specific cause of death has not been confirmed, children with progeria typically succumb to heart issues or strokes.

In October, she underwent cardiothoracic surgery to address heart complications. "Beandri is breathing on her own (without oxygen) since this morning and doing very well," Bea shared in an October 15 update. "She walked a bit further than yesterday. Dr said her right lung is clear and there is only a little bit of fluids around the left lung. If all goes well, she will be transferred to a normal ward tomorrow. She is so strong and we are so proud." Two days later, Beandri was discharged from the hospital, showcasing her remarkable strength once again.

Beandri's life was marked by resilience and a determination to inspire others. In her TikTok bio, she wrote, "You can do anything you dream of." Her videos often shed light on her journey and encouraged viewers to remain hopeful.