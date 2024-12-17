En español

Marisa Paredes, a star of European cinema and one of Pedro Almodóvar's favorite actresses, has died at the age of 78.

"Spanish cinema has lost one of its most iconic actresses, Marisa Paredes, who leaves behind a long career with over 75 film appearances," announced the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences.

Paredes' influence on Spanish and European cinema was so significant that the announcement of the Goya Award nominations, Spain's most prestigious film awards, was postponed in her honor. She served as the Academy's director from 2000 to 2003. She was part of the Oscar winner movie 'Life Is Beautiful'.

El cine español se queda sin una de sus actrices más icónicas, Marisa Paredes, que deja tras de sí una larga carrera en la que el público ha podido verla en más de 75 ocasiones en la gran pantalla.https://t.co/gS32fWU4fz pic.twitter.com/sAFty5B08C — Academia de Cine (@Academiadecine) December 17, 2024

A public wake for Marisa Paredes will be held tomorrow, Wednesday the 18th, in Madrid.

"Its like death did us dirty," said Almodóvar about Paredes passing. "An integral part of my life went away.

Marisa Paredes and her Legacy

Paredes was born on April 3, 1946, in Madrid, and her passion for acting emerged at an early age. She began her career in Spanish theater before transitioning to television and film during the 1960s. While her early roles in Spanish cinema showcased her growing talent, it was in the 1980s and 1990s that she truly emerged as a defining figure of European cinema.

A significant portion of her legacy is intertwined with her work with Pedro Almodóvar, Spain's most renowned auteur. Paredes became a central figure in Almodóvar's works, contributing to his exploration of complex female characters, familial bonds, and societal expectations. Films such as 'High Heels' (1991) and 'The Flower of My Secret' (1995) brought her international recognition.

In 'High Heels,' Paredes delivered a mesmerizing performance as a diva and estranged mother, showcasing her ability to convey vulnerability and strength simultaneously. Her nuanced portrayal of characters with deep emotional struggles resonated with audiences worldwide, earning her acclaim as one of Almodóvar's muses.

In addition to her work with Almodóvar, Paredes starred in numerous other notable films, solidifying her reputation as a versatile performer.

Her roles in the Italian film 'Life Is Beautiful' (1997), directed by the actor/filmmaker Roberto Benigni, and 'All About My Mother' (1999) further highlighted her international appeal and her ability to shine in ensemble casts. 'Life Is Beautiful,' a poignant tale of love and survival during the Holocaust, became a global phenomenon, showcasing Paredes' enduring ability to connect with audiences on a universal level.

Developing news

Originally published in The Latin Times