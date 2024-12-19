David Murphey, a beloved figure from the reality show '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,' passed away last week.

He was 66.

Now, new details have now emerged regarding his cause of his death.

A spokesperson for Clark County, Nevada, confirmed to 'TMZ' that Murphey's death resulted from heart-related conditions, specifically cardiac arrhythmia and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Additionally, it was revealed that he had a history of pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the lungs. His passing has officially been classified as natural.

This update follows an announcement from Murphey's family, who shared the news of his death on social media. They noted that the reality TV star had been battling several health problems over the years.

Sources close to the situation disclosed that Murphey had also been diagnosed with liver cancer more than a year ago. This diagnosis, alongside other medical complications, ultimately contributed to his death.

Murphey gained widespread recognition for his role on '90 Day Fiancé,' where he appeared alongside his then-girlfriend Lana. The couple's relationship captivated audiences as they dated online for seven years before meeting in person on the show. Although they became engaged during the filming of 'Before the 90 Days,' their engagement was short-lived.

In honor of Murphey's memory, his family has encouraged fans to donate to The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. Murphey was a passionate advocate for rescuing cats, and his family believes supporting this cause is a fitting way to pay tribute to his life and legacy.