Benzino is clapping back at 50 Cent after the latter joked about footage of Benzino threatening to unalive himself went viral.

50 Cent took to Instagram Wednesday, December 18 to share what appears to be a domestic dispute between Benzino and his girlfriend, Ashley, who is seen begging Benzino to put a knife down.

In the footage, Benzino — real name Raymond Scott — is seen laying on the floor in the midst of what seems to be a mental breakdown, begging Ashley to, "Call them please," to which she responds, "I'm not! Give me the knife."

"Benzino caught on video, by his girlfriend Ashley Bell, threatening to unalive himself with a knife because she called the cops for him allegedly beating her," 50 Cent, 49, wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Hours later, Benzino immediately denied those claims, maintaining that he and Ashley were simply role playing to rehearse lines for a Tubi movie. That said, fans simply weren't buying his response, which they deemed highly questionable.

"I just want to let everyone know I'm okay, alright?" Benzino, 59, stated in the response video reposted by 'The Neighborhood Talk.' "Second of all, I want to let everyone know that [it] was a rehearsal for a Tubi movie. My girl was helping me out, we was doing a script reading, and that was a rehearsal for a Tubi movie."

"I would never ever put my hands on any woman. I've never done that in my life. That's for cowards. And I surely wouldn't do anything to hurt myself," he doubled down. "I also wanna let Curtis [50 Cent] know, good lookin'. Thanks Curtis for promoting me. Keep on posting me, that's dope. Post this if you wanna post something," Benzino said.

"I'm in that gym heavy, benching 315. What you doing, Curtis?" the rap star clapped back before wishing the viewers a happy holiday. Despite the calm demeanor, fans didn't buy the story for a second, immediately becoming skeptical of the mention of a Tubi movie.

"What's the movie title then?????" one fan shot back. "Sir Tubi said keep them out of it. They said you're not in any upcoming movies so try again," a second wrote. "Ok let's go with that unc," a third laughed. "Tubi acting never that good my guy bye," another wrote in disbelief.

Benzino's daughter, Coi Leray, has previously admitted to wanting "nothing to do with" her father, and stated that she didn't "respect his decision" after the rapper defended disgraced R&B star, R. Kelly.

R. Kelly is currently serving a whopping 30 years in prison following sex trafficking and federal racketeering convictions.

"I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on," Leray, 27, wrote on X. "I haven't spoken to him in over a year and I don't condone or respect any of them interviews he got going on.

"I don't respect his decisions and I really want nothing to do with him please dont even think of me when you see him," she unapologetically added.