50 Cent is standing by the harsh jokes he made about embattled rap star Jay-Z, boasting that he has nothing to worry about when it comes to similar issues.

The 'Power' producer joined 'Flagrant' podcast alongside Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, where he boldly stated he will double down on all his jokes against Jay, who was recently accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at a MTV VMAs after party alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Well known for his trolling on social media, 50 Cent — real name Curtis Jackson — took a jab at Hov on Instagram after the shocking allegations against the rapper surfaced.

"Why do people come to my page," the 49-year-old rapper told Schulz, seemingly taking pride in his role as the comedic troll within in hip hop.

"You know what they say? 'Well you don't think you're gonna happen next?' This is what they say to me," 50 Cent joked in a sarcastic voice. "Well you're next buddy."

It seems the pushback the rapper has received hasn't thrown him for a loop whatsoever, as he expressed to hosts that he's "not worried" at all. "And you're not worried at all?" one host asked the "Many Men" rapper, to which he responded, "Why?"

"I don't have it," the rapper shrugged, regarding allegations against him. "Yeah. There's no girls gonna come out," he stated bluntly.

Fans in the comment section sounded off, seemingly dissatisfied with 50's behavior and Schulz's input into Black and hip hop culture. "Why are we still supporting Andrew Schulz?" one fan asked. "Meanwhile both his child's mothers have come out and stated that he abused them. And he never denied it," a second added. "I just don't find rape funny I just don't. It's not funny it's never been funny," a fourth darted.

The Queens native's sit down with Schulz comes after he took to Instagram to jokingly comment on Jay-Z's shocking rape allegations, pretending to be concerned about whether the Super Bowl would still air despite the heinous accusations made against him.

"Ok I don't know what's going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl. I'm just asking for a friend!" 50 Cent trolled in the caption of the December 8 post.

The suit first filed in October originally listed Diddy as the sole defendant, however has since been refiled to include Jay-Z. The rapper — real name Shawn Corey Carter — has vehemently denied all allegations made against him.